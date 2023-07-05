Mike Trout exits the Angels' matchup against the Padres in the middle of an at-bat after sustaining a wrist injury. (0:45)

Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a broken hamate bone that he sustained when he fouled off a pitch Monday night, and manager Phil Nevin confirmed the standard projected timeline of 4-8 weeks for his return.

"I just talked to Mike; he just got out of surgery. He feels great," Nevin said before the Angels finished a series against the San Diego Padres. "The surgery went well. We spoke to the doctor a minute ago, but it sounds like everything went great."

Nevin said the team's medical staff determined surgery was the only viable option to heal the fractured left wrist.

Also Wednesday, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani said then that he's not planning on pitching in the All-Star Game next week in Seattle. It remains to be seen whether he'll DH for the American League.

In Monday's game, Trout fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

"It just remains to be seen how Mike's hand responds when he starts doing the treatments and his rehab," Nevin said. "I know he's anxious to get going. He was happy he could get this done right away so he can get back to the team as quick as possible."

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Trout said he had been feeling well before the injury and that it's going to be tough to miss the All-Star Game.

"I was really looking forward to it," he said. "It's frustrating."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.