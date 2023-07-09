        <
        >

          2023 MLB draft tracker live updates: Picks and analysis

          Kiley McDaniel's guide to the 2023 MLB draft (1:55)

          Kiley McDaniel gives some insight on the top prospects to look out for in the 2023 MLB draft, including LSU standouts Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes. (1:55)

          Jul 9, 2023, 08:15 AM ET

          The 2023 MLB draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Pittsburgh Pirates starting things off with the No. 1 overall pick.

          Will the Pirates take one of the three SEC stars (Wyatt Langford, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews) atop ESPN MLB draft analyst Kiley McDaniel's draft rankings or surprise with a high school slugger in Max Clark or Walker Jenkins?

          What will the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins do as they follow Pittsburgh in the top five? And who will be the biggest steals -- and stretches -- of Day 1?

          Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.

          Mock Draft 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

          Rankings: Top 300 prospects | Guide for all 30 teams

          Storylines to watch for the 2023 MLB draft

          Jeff Passan and Jessica Mendoza give their top storylines heading into the MLB draft, including the possibility of college teammates being the first two players selected.

          MLB draft order

          First Round
          1. Pittsburgh Pirates
          2. Washington Nationals
          3. Detroit Tigers
          4. Texas Rangers
          5. Minnesota Twins
          6. Oakland Athletics
          7. Cincinnati Reds
          8. Kansas City Royals
          9. Colorado Rockies
          10. Miami Marlins
          11. Los Angeles Angels
          12. Arizona Diamondbacks
          13. Chicago Cubs
          14. Boston Red Sox
          15. Chicago White Sox
          16. San Francisco Giants
          17. Baltimore Orioles
          18. Milwaukee Brewers
          19. Tampa Bay Rays
          20. Toronto Blue Jays
          21. St. Louis Cardinals
          22. Seattle Mariners
          23. Cleveland Guardians
          24. Atlanta Braves
          25. San Diego Padres
          26. New York Yankees
          27. Philadelphia Phillies
          28. Houston Astros

          Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
          29. Seattle Mariners (for Julio Rodriguez winning ROY)

          Competitive Balance Round A
          30. Seattle Mariners
          31. Tampa Bay Rays
          32. New York Mets
          (First pick dropped 10 spots because Mets exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
          33. Milwaukee Brewers
          34. Minnesota Twins
          35. Miami Marlins
          36. Los Angeles Dodgers
          (First pick dropped 10 spots because Dodgers exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)
          37. Detroit Tigers
          38. Cincinnati Reds
          39. Oakland Athletics

          Second Round
          40. Washington Nationals
          41. Oakland Athletics
          42. Pittsburgh Pirates
          43. Cincinnati Reds
          44. Kansas City Royals
          45. Detroit Tigers
          46. Colorado Rockies
          47. Miami Marlins
          48. Arizona Diamondbacks
          49. Minnesota Twins
          50. Boston Red Sox
          51. Chicago White Sox
          52. San Francisco Giants
          53. Baltimore Orioles
          54. Milwaukee Brewers
          55. Tampa Bay Rays
          56. New York Mets
          57. Seattle Mariners
          58. Cleveland Guardians
          59. Atlanta Braves
          60. Los Angeles Dodgers
          61. Houston Astros

          Competitive Balance Round B
          62. Cleveland Guardians
          63. Baltimore Orioles
          64. Arizona Diamondbacks
          65. Colorado Rockies
          66. Kansas City Royals
          67. Pittsburgh Pirates

          Compensation Picks
          68. Chicago Cubs
          69. San Francisco Giants
          70. Atlanta Braves