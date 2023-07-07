The Los Angeles Dodgers placed veteran right-hander Daniel Hudson on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Hudson injured the knee while recording the save in Wednesday night's 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Hudson was hurt on the next-to-last pitch of the game. Roberts said that Hudson won't require surgery and that he could return before the end of the regular season.

Hudson just made his season debut on June 30 after tearing the ACL in his left knee in June 2022.

Hudson, 36, gave up no runs, two hits and three walks while striking out five in three outings for the Dodgers since his return.

Hudson is 59-43 with a 3.79 ERA and 33 saves in 482 appearances (61 starts) over 14 seasons with seven teams. He is in second tour of duty (2018, 2022-23) with Los Angeles.

The Dodgers also placed right-hander Yency Almonte on the paternity list and recalled left-hander Alex Vesia and right-hander Nick Robertson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Almonte, 29, is 3-1 with a 5.15 ERA in 38 appearances with Los Angeles this season.

Vesia, 27, is 0-4 with a 7.58 ERA in 23 games with the Dodgers this season.

Robertson, 24, has a 7.04 ERA in six appearances for Los Angeles this season.