Bryce Harper is removed from the Phillies' matchup with the Marlins after taking a pitch in his surgically repaired elbow. (0:46)

Bryce Harper exits after being hit by a pitch in right elbow (0:46)

MIAMI -- Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third inning against Miami on Saturday, forcing him to leave the game after the inning concluded.

Harper got attention from a team trainer for a couple of minutes before heading to first. He was later thrown out trying to steal third.

Harper was replaced at designated hitter by Bryson Stott when his turn came in the fifth. The two-time MVP has played exclusively at DH since his return on May 2 from Tommy John surgery in the offseason.

The 30-year-old Harper also was limited to the DH role last season as he delayed the surgery until after the postseason. Philadelphia lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.