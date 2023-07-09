SEATTLE -- A season ago, Miami Marlins prospect Nasim Nunez was disappointed he wasn't selected to play in the Futures Game at Dodgers Stadium, so he chose not to focus on it when it came around this year.

Except this time, he did make the team and then won MVP of the game Saturday after delivering a pinch-hit, three-run double to left field before stealing third base in the National League's 5-0 win over the American League prospects.

"MVP never crossed my mind until I got in the dugout and people started talking that talk like, 'You're MVP,'" Nunez said. "I was like, all right, all right, all right. Chill."

Nunez is playing at Double-A Peansacola this year after being drafted in the second round by the Marlins in 2019. He has 33 stolen bases, two more than his RBI total this season.

Nunez's grandfather recently died, making Saturday's honor that much more special. He had his entire extended family with him at the game.

"He'd always yell at me, 'Hit the ball, hit the ball! Uppercut, uppercut!" a smiling Nunez said of his grandfather.

The game also featured Brewers pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski, who threw 10 pitches at 100 mph or faster. He added one more at 99 mph and struck out three in his lone inning of work.

Jackson Holliday, last summer's No.1 overall pick in the amateur draft, went 0-for-1 with a strikeout.