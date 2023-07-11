MLB All-Star Game: Predictions, live updates and takeaways

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole describes what it feels like to be named the starter for the American League in the All-Star Game. (1:08)

The Midsummer Classic is here. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle (8 ET on FOX).

Headlined by Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. -- the MVP favorites in their respective leagues -- baseball's best will put their skills on display.

The American League won last year's game at Dodger Stadium, its ninth victory in a row. The AL holds an overall record of 47-43-2 against the National League.

We have your one-stop shop for everything All-Star Game-related -- from predictions to live updates once we get underway to analysis and takeaways.

Who will win the All-Star Game and by what score?

Alden Gonzalez: I can't imagine the American League is going to win a 10th consecutive All-Star Game. Not with Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez out of the lineup. The National League will jump out to an early lead and finally -- for the first time since 2012 -- prevail in the Midsummer Classic. National League 8, American League 2.

Jeff Passan: The American League, because all the AL does is win All-Star Games. Nine in a row and 21 of the past 24 (excluding the infamous 2002 tie). In terms of talent, the NL lineup is better and its pitching is deeper, but there's just something about the Midsummer Classic that seems to bring the best out of the Junior Circuit. American League 3, National League 2.

Jesse Rogers: The American League will take this one. Vlad Guerrero Jr. -- fresh off winning the Derby -- will come off the bench and hit yet another long one to help propel the AL squad. This after Randy Arozarena and Ohtani provide some early damage, rattling first-time All-Star Game starter Zac Gallen. American League 6, National League 3.

Who is your All-Star Game MVP pick?

Gonzalez: Mookie Betts has a 1.121 OPS since the start of June, topped by only Ohtani for the major league lead. One of the reasons he was hesitant about doing the Home Run Derby was because of how good his game swing felt. That will continue. He'll shine brightest from the No. 3 spot in the lineup -- especially if he gets to transition to shortstop later in the game.

Passan: Ohtani. Because if you're going to bet on something that is completely random, might as well go with the best player in baseball and the most apt to do something mind-boggling and jaw-dropping.

Rogers: Arozarena. He just can't help himself in big moments. Ohtani will get his, but Arozarena will outshine him -- all while taking a few selfies with some fans. He'll have three hits, including a home run, to take home the honor.

What's the one All-Star Game matchup you are most excited to see?

Gonzalez: Juan Soto has never faced Felix Bautista, but the two will check in later and might go toe-to-toe in a critical moment. Soto's combination of plate discipline and slugging are legendary. Bautista, with a triple-digit fastball and a devastating splitter, has evolved into one of the sport's most dominant relief pitchers. This would be a ton of fun.

Passan: The last time Gerrit Cole faced Acuna was in the 2020 season -- Cole's first with the Yankees and Acuna's last before he tore his right ACL. Both are now near the peak of their powers, with Cole getting the first All-Star Game start of his illustrious career and Acuna the NL MVP favorite. And the best part in this power-vs.-power showcase: It's the first at-bat of the game, a tone-setter if ever there were one.

Rogers: Josh Hader vs. Ohtani. Assuming Ohtani stays in the game long enough, this is a juicy matchup waiting to happen. The two have never faced each other, so why not for the first time in the All-Star Game? If Ohtani connects on a fireball thrown by Hader, it might launch into the Pacific Ocean. It'll be a must-watch moment.