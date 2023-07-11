        <
          Sports world reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Home Run Derby victory

          • ESPN staffJul 10, 2023, 11:14 PM ET

          The MLB's annual Home Run Derby was held in Seattle on Monday night, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being crowned champion.

          He and his father, All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero, became the first father-son pairing to each own a Derby trophy. The sports world took to social media to share reactions:

          Julio Rodriguez steals the show in Round 1

          ... and stars from across leagues gave him props

          Randy Arozarena advances to the final and hits his signature celebration

          Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes down Rodriguez in the other semifinal

          Guerrero triumphs in a dramatic final, much to the excitement of his father