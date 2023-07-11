Sports world reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Home Run Derby victory

The MLB's annual Home Run Derby was held in Seattle on Monday night, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being crowned champion.
He and his father, All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero, became the first father-son pairing to each own a Derby trophy. The sports world took to social media to share reactions:
Julio Rodriguez steals the show in Round 1
41!!!! 😤 #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/Xyr8uEONp2— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023
41!!!! 😤 #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/Xyr8uEONp2— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023
... and stars from across leagues gave him props
Julio Rodriguez is ridiculous— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 11, 2023
Julio Rodriguez is ridiculous— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 11, 2023
That was wild!!! @JRODshow44— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 11, 2023
Marshawn Lynch 🤝 Julio Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/r9QQMMrZWY— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2023
Randy Arozarena advances to the final and hits his signature celebration
How can you not love this guy? pic.twitter.com/pj2y184vkT— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 11, 2023
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes down Rodriguez in the other semifinal
Manager John Schneider is getting absolutely shelled right now pic.twitter.com/w0X6RvQFuY— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 11, 2023
Manager John Schneider is getting absolutely shelled right now pic.twitter.com/w0X6RvQFuY— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 11, 2023
One swing for a spot in the finals.— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023
Take it away, Vladdy. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/6RK7MRoqLj
Guerrero triumphs in a dramatic final, much to the excitement of his father
The moment Vlad Jr. became the champion 🏆#HRDerby pic.twitter.com/2qAHOVRMbW— ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023
OMG !!— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 11, 2023
PROUD and LOVE FOR MY SON— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 11, 2023
Congratulation Vlad Jr! ♥️
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Hall-of-Fame father Vladimir Guerrero are the first father-son duo to be to be Home Run Derby champions. pic.twitter.com/kO6vviItZg— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 11, 2023