          2023 MLB All-Star Game: Best looks from the red carpet in Seattle

          Randy Arozarena comes up short as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the 2023 Home Run Derby. (0:42)

          • ESPN staffJul 11, 2023, 05:24 PM ET

          The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is in Seattle on Tuesday night as T-Mobile Park hosts baseball's biggest stars.

          The "Midsummer Classic" festivities began with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. becoming the 2023 Home Run Derby champion after beating Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena in the final round. Tonight, Guerrero Jr., Arozarena and others hit the red carpet before they square off in a battle for bragging rights, pitting the American League against the National League. Players arrived to the All-Star Game ready for the red carpet with a wide variety of fashion statements on display.