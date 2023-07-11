Luis Robert Jr. advances past Adley Rutschman with 28 home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby. (0:17)

SEATTLE -- Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert pulled out of the All-Star Game early Tuesday after undergoing an MRI on his right calf, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Robert, 25, injured himself while participating in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. The team declared him day-to-day in its tweet. He'll be reevaluated before the second half of the season begins Friday when the White Sox take on the Atlanta Braves.

Robert said he doesn't believe the injury is significant.

"I felt tightness in my right calf during the first round of yesterday's Home Run Derby, but it didn't affect my performance in the the second round," Robert said. "I feel good today, it isn't anything serious, but as a precaution, we decided that the best for me is not to play in tonight's All-Star Game."

Robert won his first-round matchup against Adley Rutschman on Monday before losing to Randy Arozarena in Round 2. It's unclear if he injured his calf during Round 1 or when he faced Arozarena.

Outside of the shortened 2020 season, Robert has never played a full year in the big leagues because of leg issues.

He didn't express concerns about his calf after participating in the Derby on Monday. He ranks second in the AL with 26 home runs.

His absence means the White Sox won't have a representative in the game.

"It is disappointing, but the most important thing for me is to be healthy and ready for Friday when we start the second half," Robert said. "I am sure l'll be 100 percent by Friday"