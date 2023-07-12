Watch the highlights that helped the Cubs select Matt Shaw with the 13th pick in the 2023 MLB draft. (0:24)

The highlights the Cubs can expect from Matt Shaw (0:24)

The 2023 MLB draft is complete! And after 20 rounds of picks, Chicago Cubs fans are surely already dreaming that one of the newest Cubs will be a star. But which one? Here's more on Chicago's 2023 draft class, with analysis from ESPN insiders.

First round (No. 13 overall): Matt Shaw, 2B, Maryland

10th in Kiley McDaniel's pre-draft rankings

Who is Shaw? The 2023 Brooks Wallace Award winner as college baseball's best shortstop, Shaw is most likely ticketed for second base in the pros. No matter his future position, it is Shaw's powerful bat that has scouts excited as he blasted 46 home runs in 122 games over his final two years at Maryland.

Why the Cubs took him here: While Shaw's power is his standout tool, he is a pure hitter who can do a little bit of everything on the diamond. At the plate, he hits the ball hard to all fields, rarely strikes out, draws walks and can even run -- as his 18 stolen bases this season show. Defensively, second base seems like the most likely ultimate destination for Shaw, but he has shown the ability to play shortstop, third base and outfield during his time at Maryland. That gives the Cubs plenty of options as he advances through their system. -- Dan Mullen

McDaniel's pre-draft take: I've liked Shaw the most of this run of college position players from my in-person looks. At first, his swing looks to be too busy, but then you see that he can repeat it to put up numbers. His frame does not look like that of a shortstop, and he isn't, but his hands are plenty good for other spots on the infield. He feels like Justin Foscue, who went 14th overall in the 2020 draft out of Mississippi State, but maybe a better hitter.

Compensation pick (No. 68 overall): Jaxon Wiggins, RHP, Arkansas

115th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: Missed season due to TJ surgery and has athleticism and electric stuff, heater regularly in the upper-90's, but command hasn't come as expected yet.

Third round (No. 81 overall): Josh Rivera, SS, Florida

92nd in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: Giving some Jonathan India vibes as a longtime famous Florida prep infielder who put it together late in his time in Gainesville.

Fourth round (No. 113 overall): Will Sanders, P, South Carolina

94th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: Looked like a first rounder early in his time in Columbia but had up-and-down spring and finished poorly; could be a steal like Jonathan Cannon was last year.

Fifth round (No. 149 overall): Michael Carico, C, Davidson

62nd in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: He missed time this spring with a broken bone in his wrist, but scouts can't get past the positive signs here: young for the class, good shot to stick behind the plate, above-average raw power, and truly bananas numbers. As a 19-year-old sophomore last season, he put up a 1.402 OPS with 21 bombs.

Sixth round (No. 176 overall): Alfonsin Rosario, OF, P27 Academy (S.C.)

Seventh round (No. 206 overall): Yahil Melendez, SS, B You Academy (P.R.)

Eighth round (No. 236 overall): Brett Bateman, OF, Minnesota

277th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

Ninth round (No. 266 overall): Jonathon Long, 1B, Long Beach State

Tenth round (No. 296 overall): Luis Martinez-Gomez, P, Temple College

Eleventh round (No. 326 overall): Zyhir Hope, OF, Colonial Forge (Virginia) HS

Twelfth round (No. 356 overall): Carter Trice, 2B, NC State

269th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

Thirteenth round (No. 386 overall): Sam Armstrong, P, Old Dominion

Fourteenth round (No. 416 overall): Grayson Moore, P, Vanderbilt

Fifteenth round (No. 446 overall): Ty Johnson, P, Ball State

Sixteenth round (No. 476 overall): Daniel Brown, P, Campbell

Seventeenth round (No. 506 overall): Ethan Flanagan, P, UCLA

Eighteenth round (No. 536 overall): Brian Kalmer, 3B, Gonzaga

Nineteenth round (No. 566 overall): Nick Dean, P, Maryland

Twentieth round (No. 596 overall): Drew Bowser, 3B, Stanford

217th on Kiley McDaniel's rankings