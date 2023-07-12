The 2023 MLB draft is complete! And after 20 rounds of picks, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are surely already dreaming that one of the newest Dodgers will be a star. But which one? Here's more on LA's 2023 draft class, with analysis from ESPN insiders.

Competitive Balance Round A (No. 36 overall): Kendall George, CF, Atascocita (Texas) HS

52nd in Kiley McDaniel's pre-draft rankings

George is in the conversation for fastest runner in this draft and has relied on that speed and his contact skills. The question here, like for many 80-grade runners coming out of high school, is how much power he can add as a pro.

McDaniel's pre-draft take: George is an 80 runner, plus defender in center field and has real contact skills. His arm and power are both well below average and limit his upside, but it sounds like there's lots of interested clubs in the second round.

(The Dodgers' first pick dropped 10 spots because they exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by more than $40 million.)

Second round (No. 60 overall): Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia

50th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: Gelof is much easier to appreciate on first look: he has a pull and lift approach with plus raw power, so he's often peppering the left-field wall. Scouts wonder if he'll have to slide over to first base and if his swing/approach will work against better stuff.

Third round (No. 95 overall): Brady Smith, P, Grainger (Tenn.) HS

124th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: Thinner-framed 6-foot-2 prep righty really knows what he's doing with solid-average stuff, feel and projection.

Fourth round (No. 127 overall): Wyatt Crowell, P, Florida State

143rd in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: He had Tommy John surgery this spring but offers plus athleticism, fastball and slider in relief.

Compensation picks (Nos. 136, 137 overall):

Dylan Campbell, OF, Texas

129th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

McDaniel's pre-draft take: Moved from the infield and had breakout spring.

Eriq Swan, P, Middle Tennessee State

294th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

Sixth round (No. 190 overall): Bryan Gonzalez, SS, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (P.R.)

Seventh round (No. 220 overall): Patrick Copen, P, Marshall

Eighth round (No. 250 overall): Jaron Elkins, OF, Goodpasture Christian School (Tenn.)

Ninth round (No. 280 overall): Ryan Brown, P, Ball State

191st in Kiley McDaniel's ranking

Tenth round (No. 310 overall): Sam Mongelli, SS, Sacred Heart

Eleventh round (No. 340 overall): Carson Hobbs, P, Samford

Twelfth round (No. 370 overall): Noah Ruen, P, Tyler JC

270th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

Thirteenth round (No. 400 overall): Alex Makarewich, P, Northwestern State

Fourteenth round (No. 430 overall): Jaxon Jelkin, P, South Mountain CC

Fifteenth round (No. 460 overall): Jordan Thompson, SS, LSU

146th in Kiley McDaniel's rankings

Sixteenth round (No. 490 overall): Javen Coleman, P, LSU

Seventeenth round (No. 520 overall): Luke Fox, P, Duke

Eighteenth round (No. 550 overall): Sterling Patrick, P, South Hills HS (California)

Nineteenth round (No. 580 overall): Spencer Green, P, Richland HS (Washington)

Twentieth round (No. 610 overall): DJ Uiagalelei, two-way player, Oregon State