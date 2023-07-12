SEATTLE -- A stolen base overturned, a home run called foul upon review, a plea by fans for Shohei Ohtani to play in Seattle, a tension-filled finish and two leaping catches at the wall in the first inning were just a few of the highlights during the 2023 All-Star Game, won by the National League 3-2.

The tying and winning runs were scored on an Elias Diaz home run in the top of the eighth inning, erasing a 2-1 NL deficit after the American League took the lead in the sixth on a Bo Bichette sacrifice fly. Craig Kimbrel struck out Jose Ramirez with two on in the ninth to earn the save as the NL ended a nine-game All-Star Game drought.

Diaz made Colorado Rockies history by becoming the franchise's first player to win the All-Star MVP award.

"It feels incredible," Diaz said. "When we all got here, we all talked about how we were going to bring home the win. I just didn't realize it was going to be me to bring home the win."

Diaz is the 24th player to homer in his first career All-Star Game at-bat and the second to do so in the game after Yandy Diaz went deep in the second inning, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Diaz's blast gave the AL a 1-0 lead. A couple innings later, the NL tied the score on a Luis Arraez RBI single.

But the early energy in the stadium involved the T-Mobile Park crowd, with fans loudly chanting "Come to Seattle" each time Ohtani came to the plate, both in the first inning then again in the fourth. Ohtani will be a well sought-after free agent at the end of the season.

"Never experienced anything like that, but I definitely heard it," Ohtani said afterward through his interpreter. "But I was trying to focus on my at-bat."

Diaz's Shot Worth The Wait With his game-winning two-run blast off Felix Bautista in the eighth inning, Elias Diaz became the fourth-oldest player to homer in his first career All-Star Game. Season Player Age 1933 Babe Ruth 38-150 1933 Frankie Frisch 35-300 2008 J.D Drew 32-238 2023 Elías Díaz 32-236 *ESPN Stats & Information

Ohtani struck out and walked before coming out of the game in favor of Salvador Perez, who scored a run on the Bichette sacrifice fly. Ohtani was also asked if any teammates were attempting to recruit him.

"I would like to keep that a secret," he said. "Even if someone said that, I don't think I would be able to say it right here."

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was one of those players to engage with Ohtani, but he kept mum about what he specifically asked the Angels superstar.

"Secrets," Rodriguez said. "Can't know everything in life."

The night got off to an electric start when Adolis Garcia and good friend Randy Arozarena both made leaping catches at the wall in the first inning playing behind starter Gerrit Cole. Garcia robbed Ronald Acuna Jr. in right field while Arozarena did the same to Freddie Freeman in left. Arozarena crossed his arms in his famous pose after making the catch.

"That was pretty cool," Cole said. "I figure he deserved it. That was a sweet catch. They were both nice catches. The first one was really tough, in the sun."

Other highlights included Arraez seeing two pitches total and hitting them both into the outfield grass for singles, something he has done 104 times this season, the most in MLB. Arraez is hitting .383, attempting to become the first player to hit .400 since Ted Williams in 1941.

"Everybody's supporting me here," Arraez said. "But I was surprised -- especially Freddie, Mookie Betts, Acuna, the Latin players. They support me. They say, 'Hey, go play hard and enjoy the game. You can hit .400.' I say, 'It's hard. I'm a human. But I'll try. Let's see what happens when I finish my season.'"

Freeman expressed amazement at Arraez's night.

"We just cheer him on," Freeman said. "I think we're all cheering him on. You [reporters] guys are. It's incredible to watch. I mean just today in the game -- an 0-0 splitter for a hit and a 98-mph fastball for a hit. With shadows. Nothing fazes him. So yeah, it's incredible."

After Arraez's second hit, he attempted to steal second base and initially was called safe. But AL manager Dusty Baker challenged the call, and it was overturned. It was the second caught stealing of the night after Arozarena got nailed in the second inning, making it the first All-Star Game since 2008 where two runners were thrown out attempting to steal a base.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a long fly ball down the left field line off righty Jordan Romano that was initially called a home run, but again Baker challenged and it was overturned. During the delay, Romano left the game with lower back tightness.

In the ninth inning, there was some drama for the NL before Kimbrel closed out the game. Wander Franco flied out to the warning track leading off against Kimbrel, who issued two-out walks to Kyle Tucker and Rodríguez before striking out Ramírez to end it.

Kimbrel also pitched in the previous NL win, recording two outs in 2012.

"The ninth inning in the dugout was just a lot of fun to experience," said San Diego's Josh Hader, who pitched the eighth for the NL.

The post-All-Star break portion of the schedule starts Friday with every team in the league scheduled to be in action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.