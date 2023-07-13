Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and right-hander Jose Urquidy will begin rehab assignments Friday at Triple-A Sugar Land.

Alvarez, 26, landed on the injured list June 9 with right oblique discomfort he felt swinging. Urquidy, 28, has not pitched since April 30 and was moved to the 60-day IL on June 23 with right shoulder soreness.

After nearly a month out, Alvarez began taking swings in a batting cage and going through outfield drills last week ahead of the All-Star break. Urquidy also threw some live batting practice last week.

Alvarez is hitting .277 with 17 home runs, 12 doubles and 55 RBIs in 57 games this season. The 2019 American League Rookie of the Year is batting .293 with 115 home runs and 338 RBIs in 425 career games with the Astros.

Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts this season, with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 2/3 innings. He is 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA through 69 career games (66 starts) since making his debut with Houston in 2019.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.