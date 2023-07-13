The Seattle Mariners will see their 2024 home opponents at the movies.
For their schedule reveal for next season, the Mariners dug deep into the history of film to find times where those teams had been represented on screen. For some opponents, like the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs or the Los Angeles Angels, it was easy.
Boston Red Sox - Fever Pitch— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023
March 28-31 pic.twitter.com/Qi7PKVVN7N
Chicago Cubs - Rookie of the Year— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023
April 12-14 pic.twitter.com/Dvl2VbyoAg
Los Angeles Angels - Angels in the Outfield— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023
May 31-June 2 and July 22-24 pic.twitter.com/bl1OB7vFb2
For others, however, they had to get a little bit more creative. The Philadelphia Phillies got a screengrab of the "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" episode "The World Series Defense," where the Gang gets in a heap of trouble while trying to sneak into a World Series game.
Philadelphia Phillies - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023
August 2-4 pic.twitter.com/Cp4DwOcVI3
The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, got a reference to the popular anime "Attack on Titan."
San Francisco Giants - Attack on Titan— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023
August 23-25 pic.twitter.com/Ny1B1hFM0O
You can find the full list in their thread right here.