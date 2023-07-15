TORONTO -- Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side.

The Blue Jays said an MRI revealed no damage and that Gausman is day-to-day.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt is starting in Gausman's place.

Gausman is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 19 starts. The two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $110 million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season.

Bassitt is 8-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts. He signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Blue Jays last offseason.