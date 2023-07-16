PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career in the second game, and the Philadelphia Phillies swept a doubleheader from the San Diego Padres 6-4 and 9-4 on Saturday.

Harper connected on a curveball from left-hander Ryan Weathers (1-6), tying the score 1-1 in the fourth inning. The ball was caught barehanded in the Philadelphia bullpen in center field by closer Craig Kimbrel.

It was the fourth homer of the season for Harper, who made his season debut May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The home run was Harper's first since May 25 at Atlanta against Dylan Dodd. He had gone 166 plate appearances without going deep.

Before this streak, Harper's previous longest homerless stretch was 25 games last season. It was just his fourth homerless drought of at least 20 games of his career.

Harper has been limited to batting this season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before Friday's game that Harper could be back in the field for the first time since April 2022, playing first base instead of his customary outfield position, but then said afterward that Harper would not play first against San Diego.

Harper, 30, is in the fifth season of a $330 million, 13-year contract.

The Associated Press and ESPN Stats & Information research contributed to this story.