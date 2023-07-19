        <
          Rockies reinstate Brent Suter from IL, DFA Fernando Abad

          • Reuters
          Jul 19, 2023, 01:30 PM ET

          The Colorado Rockies reinstated Brent Suter from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and designated fellow left-hander Fernando Abad for assignment.

          Suter, 33, has been sidelined for nearly a month because of a strained oblique.

          He sports a 4-0 record with a 2.81 ERA in 31 relief appearances this season -- his first with the Rockies.

          Suter spent his previous seven seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, compiling a 36-19 record and a 3.51 ERA across 196 games (39 starts).

          Abad, 37, is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA in six relief appearances this season with Colorado.

          He is 9-29 with a 3.78 ERA in 406 career appearances (six starts) with the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Rockies.