BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles moved past the Tampa Bay Rays and into the AL East lead for the first time this season, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday behind three RBIs from Ramon Urías to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.

Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and Urías doubled twice for the Orioles (58-37), who at .611 moved into front of the Rays (60-39), who dropped .606 with a 5-1 loss at Texas. Baltimore is 50-30 following an 8-7 start while the Rays have lost 11 of 14.

Los Angeles (55-40) had won eight of nine after taking the first two games of the series. Baltimore (58-37) has not been swept in a series since May 2022.

James Outman hit an opposite-field home run in the fourth off Dean Kremer, the first home run to left at Camden Yards in 4.161 plate appearances by left-handed batters at the ballpark since the left field wall was lengthened and raised before the 2022 season.

Danny Coulombe (3-1) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Julio Urías (7-6) gave eight runs, matching his career high. The eight earned runs off the 26-year-old left-hander were a career worst.

"It just didn't seem like he was really comfortable out there," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Just ran out of bullets. The stuff wasn't sharp. With that, it led to some soft contact early. Didn't have command. It was just one of those days."

While Urías had his roughest game of the season, Coulombe had an outstanding one.

"That was his performance of the year," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "It won us the game."

Yennier Cano worked a scoreless eighth and Félix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 31 chances.

Urías' first double keyed a four-run first for the Orioles, and his second gave them a 6-2 lead after three.

Henderson homered with two outs in the fifth to give Baltimore an 8-5 lead, his first home run off a left-hander.

"Not to be cocky, but I hope it won't be the last one," Henderson said.

Max Muncy hit his 22nd home run for Los Angeles.

Kremer allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.