The New York Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of migraines.

The move was announced shortly after the Mets began their series finale with the Chicago White Sox and is retroactive to Monday.

Marte was not in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, though manager Buck Showalter said before the game that the veteran is feeling better. On Wednesday afternoon, Marte saw a specialist and underwent a scan. The Mets, who began Thursday at 45-50, did not announce a corresponding move to replace Marte.

The Mets also lost left fielder Tommy Pham when he exited Thursday's game with an apparent leg injury after grounding into a double play to end the third inning.

Pham, who was 0-for-2, went out to left to start the fourth inning but jogged back to the dugout. Mark Canha went from right field to left, second baseman Jeff McNeil moved to right and Luis Guillorme came in to play second.

In the second season of a four-year, $78 million contract, Marte is batting .254 with five home runs, 28 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 84 games. Last season, Marte hit .292 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs to go along with 18 stolen bases in 118 games.

Pham, 35, is batting .272 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 74 games in his first season with the Mets.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.