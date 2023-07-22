The Washington Nationals and former LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, agreed to a signing bonus of about $9 million, according to multiple reports.

That's the second-largest bonus in major league history, behind his LSU teammate and this year's top overall pick, right-hander Paul Skenes, who signed Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a record $9.2 million bonus.

Crews, 21, was rated the top prospect in the draft earlier this month after helping the Tigers win the Men's College World Series. He batted .426 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, 94 runs, and 71 walks -- to 46 strikeouts -- and a .567 on-base percentage in 71 games.

The winner of the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player, Crews was the two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

The No. 2 draft position had an $8,988,500 slot value. Skenes and Crews are trailed on the all-time bonus list by Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson ($8.22 million in 2020), Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones, who each signed for $8.19 million in 2022.

Skenes, Torkelson and Holliday were No. 1 overall selections in their drafts, while Crews and Jones were No. 2 overall picks.

Crews' signing bonus was first reported by the New York Post.

