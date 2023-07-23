MILWAUKEE -- Sal Frelick went 3-for-3, drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and made two outstanding catches for a spectacular major league debut as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Saturday.

Frelick is the sixth player over the past 25 seasons to have 3 hits and the game-winning RBI in his MLB debut, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Frelick also became the first Brewers player with multiple hits and the winning RBI in his debut since Sixto Lezcano in 1974.

Austin Riley homered for the fifth straight game in a losing cause to tie a Braves franchise record. Riley's three-run shot off Adrian Houser in the third gave the Braves a 3-0 lead.

Frelick made sure the Brewers came all the way back.

Devin Williams then preserved Milwaukee's lead by working out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn his 25th save in 27 opportunities.

After learning he had been promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Friday night, Frelick caught a Saturday morning flight to Chicago and drove about 80 miles to Milwaukee to arrive in plenty of time for the game.

Frelick hit an infield single in his first career plate appearance and followed that up with a single down the right-field line to begin a two-run rally in the fifth. He singled home Jesse Winker in the sixth to tie the game and knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

He also produced two noteworthy plays in the sixth to prevent extra-base hits when the Brewers trailed 3-2.

Frelick made a leaping catch of Marcell Ozuna's shot near the top of the right-field wall and then raced into the right-center field gap, jumped and banged against the wall to snare a drive from Orlando Arcia.

Milwaukee's go-ahead rally began when Willy Adames led off the eighth with a double down the left-field line against Joe Jiménez (0-3). One out later, Adames took off for third when Andruw Monasterio hit a grounder to shortstop Arcia.

Arcia tried to retire the lead runner rather than getting the easy out at first, but Adames reached third safely when Riley couldn't handle the throw to first. Riley was charged with an error on the play.

Frelick followed with a sinking liner to right, but Arcia slid across the plate with the go-ahead run as Ronald Acuña Jr.'s throw got away from catcher Sean Murphy.

Frelick batted .331 with a .403 on-base percentage in 119 games last season for High-A Wisconsin, Double-A Biloxi and Nashville.

The Brewers selected Frelick out of Boston College with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.