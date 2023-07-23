The New York Yankees reinstated first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and outfielder Greg Allen from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The team also optioned infielder/outfielder Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of the series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Bauers, 27, was in the starting lineup for Sunday's matinee, batting leadoff and playing right field. He entered the game hitting .224 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 49 games.

Allen, 30, is batting .214 with one home run and one RBI in 10 games with the Yankees since being acquired in a May 20 trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Bauers had been out since July 6 with a left rotator cuff inflammation, while Allen has not played for New York since June 2 due to a right hip flexor strain.

Cordero, 28, is batting .188 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 24 games this season, his first with the Yankees.