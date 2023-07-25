Spring training for the 2024 season will open Feb. 22 when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres open Cactus League play.

Major League Baseball announced the schedule Tuesday for all 30 teams.

Four more Cactus League games will be played Feb. 23 in Arizona, with every team playing Feb. 24 in both Arizona and the Grapefruit League in Florida.

The Dodgers and Padres also open the regular season in Seoul on March 20-21 -- MLB's first regular-season games in South Korea.

Spring training also will travel abroad in 2024, with the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meeting for two games on March 9-10 at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Two of the teams' headliners -- Rafael Devers of the Red Sox and Wander Franco of the Rays -- are natives of the Dominican Republic.

It marks the first return to the nation since March 7, 2020, when the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers met in the first spring training game in the Dominican Republic in 20 years. The game was played just days before spring training shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB's traditional Opening Day is scheduled for March 28 with all 30 teams in action.