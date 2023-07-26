NEW YORK -- Outfielder Walker Jenkins, the No. 5 overall pick in this month's amateur draft, agreed to a $7,144,200 signing bonus with the Minnesota Twins ahead of Tuesday's deadline and became the final first-round selection to reach a deal.

Only one player chosen in the first 10 rounds failed to reach an agreement by the 5 p.m. ET deadline: UC Irvine outfielder Caden Kendle, selected by St. Louis in the 10th round with the 305th pick.

Teams reached deals with 313 of 314 picks in the first 10 rounds.

Arizona spent the most on the draft at $16,185,700, followed by Atlanta ($15,747,200), Baltimore ($14,502,400), Boston ($14,345,600), the Chicago Cubs ($14,255,600), Cincinnati ($13,785,200) and Cleveland ($13,170,900).

Washington committed the least at $5,185,500, just below Toronto ($5,299,400) and Texas ($5,416,000).

Teams committed $315.8 million to this year's group of draft-eligible players.

No team exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5%, which would have caused the loss a first-round pick in next year's draft. Twenty-two teams went over their pool by less than 5%, three spent exactly their pool and five were under, led by Pittsburgh ($312,400 short) and Seattle ($305,400 short).

The Chicago Cubs ($9.41 million), Milwaukee ($11,498,100) and San Diego ($5,686,600) all finished exactly at 5% above their bonus pool.