The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire shortstop Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Rosario, 27, would join a Dodgers team whose .629 OPS at shortstop is the fifth worst in baseball and who just a day ago traded for superutilityman Enrique Hernández, who had been the Boston Red Sox's shortstop.

The return for Rosario is not yet known, and the trade is pending medical review.

The Dodgers' hope is for Rosario, who is hitting .265/.306/.369 with three home runs this season, to capture some of his previous offensive and defensive magic. Last year, he registered more than four wins above replacement, and he discussed a long-term contract extension with the Guardians.

Rosario is due to hit free agency this winter and will be among the youngest players in the class. He debuted with the New York Mets at age 21 and was traded to Cleveland in 2021 as part of the four-player package for shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Cleveland could replace Rosario with 22-year-old Brayan Rocchio, who made his major league debut earlier this season and is currently hitting .295/.385/.419 at Triple-A.