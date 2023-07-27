Members of the Rangers and Astros congregate at home plate as Adolis Garcia and Martin Maldonado exchange words following Garcia's grand slam. (1:02)

HOUSTON -- Adolis García hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fifth inning and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers slugged four homers in a 13-5 win over the Houston Astros in a tense game Wednesday night.

Following his grand slam, García and Marcus Semien exchanged words with Martín Maldonado. That led to the benches and bullpens emptying. No punches were thrown in the scrum around home plate, but Maldonado and Semien were ejected.

"After I scored on Adolis' grand slam, I told [Maldonado], 'I told you we were going to win this game,' and all of sudden, their bench is out there and both of us are out of the game," Semien said. "I didn't want to get thrown out of the game. I just was talking to him."

Maldonado said he was told he was ejected for starting the benches-clearing situation.