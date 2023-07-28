The New York Yankees designated outfielder/designated hitter Willie Calhoun for assignment on Friday.

The team reinstated the 28-year-old veteran from the 10-day injured list prior to the move.

Calhoun landed on the IL on June 22 with a left quad strain and completed a six-game rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset on Thursday.

Calhoun batted .239 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 44 games during his first season with the Yankees.

He is a lifetime .240 hitter with 37 homers and 120 RBIs in 301 games with the Texas Rangers (2017-22), San Francisco Giants (2022) and Yankees.