St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ in the first inning of Thursday's game between the two teams.

Mikolas, 34, is appealing the suspension thus his discipline will be held in abeyance until the process plays out. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol received an automatic one game suspension due to Mikolas' actions and will serve it during Friday's game.

Mikolas hit Happ in the back of the hip after the his backswing nailed catcher Willson Contreras in the head on a previous pitch. Contreras left the game after a long delay to stop the bleeding. When play resumed, Mikolas' first pitch was thrown high-and-tight to Happ before the next one hit him. After the umpires huddled to determine if the hit-by-pitch was intentional, Mikolas was thrown out.

MLB rules state if the umpires determine a hit-by-pitch was intentional, they are required to throw the pitcher out of the game. Warnings are not required for an ejection.

Mikolas is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and leads the league ins starts with 23.