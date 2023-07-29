Matt Chapman gets frustrated with Blue Jays manager John Schneider after Shohei Ohtani's 39th home run of the season off hittable pitch. (0:41)

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, but was removed from the game for the second straight day because of cramps.

Manager Phil Nevin said afterward that Ohtani was removed because of cramps in both calves and that he would be re-evaluated Saturday. A day earlier, Ohtani left the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit because of cramps.

Asked about a possible injured list stint for Ohtani, Nevin said, "We're not even thinking of that."