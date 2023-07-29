Max Scherzer goes in-depth on the conversation needed with the Mets' front office after the team traded away pitcher David Robertson. (1:32)

NEW YORK -- The retooling Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Friday night, winning their second straight a little less than 24 hours after sending closer David Robertson to Miami for two rookie-ball prospects - signifying a trade deadline selloff. New York opened the season with a record $343 million payroll, but entered Friday seven games out of a wild-card spot.

"Disappointed - I mean, obviously, we put ourselves in this position, we haven't played well enough as a team," said Max Scherzer, who allowed six hits and struck out seven in seven solid innings but has an ERA of 4.01, which would be his highest since 2011. "I've had a hand in that for why we're in the position that we're at. Can't get mad at anybody but yourself, but it stinks."

Scherzer, who has a player option worth $43.3 million for next season, said he expected to have discussions with owner Mets owner Steve Cohen and the team's front office before Tuesday's trade deadline.

"You have to talk to the brass - you have to understand what they see, what they're going to do," Scherzer said. "That's the best I can tell you. I told you I wasn't going to comment on this until Steve was going to sell. We traded Robertson, now we need to have a conversation."

Mets manager Buck Showalter said he wasn't sure who would replace Robertson as the Mets' primary closer. Right-handers Adam Ottavino (six saves) and Drew Smith (two saves) and left-hander Brooks Raley (two saves) have combined for the 10 saves that weren't earned by Robertson.

"All options are on the table," Showalter said. "Never overlook an orchard while searching for a rose. You might be surprised who might emerge."

