Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his postgame outburst following Friday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Major League Baseball announced Saturday.

At the end of the Angels' 4-1 loss, an angry Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field. Nevin was upset about the game-ending, called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic, who had entered the game after Shohei Ohtani was forced to exit with cramping in his calves.

"I just explained to him that I thought the pitch to Stefanic was outside," said Nevin, who was restrained from the umpires by Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery.

Nevin will serve the suspension during Saturday's game against the Blue Jays. It is the second suspension in the managerial career for Nevin, who was banned 10 games last season for his role in a benches-clearing brawl with the Seattle Mariners.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.