The Chicago White Sox reinstated right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger from the 15-day injured list Saturday and brought up two more right-handers from Triple-A Charlotte to restock their depleted pitching staff.

The underperforming White Sox began their pre-trade deadline sell-off this week, sending two starters and two relievers to the Los Angeles teams. Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez went to the Angels on Wednesday, with Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly shipped to the Dodgers on Friday.

Reliever Kendall Graveman also was traded to the Houston Astros on Friday.

Clevinger hasn't pitched since June 14, when he cut short his start against the Dodgers in the fifth inning with soreness in his right biceps. He will start Saturday night for the White Sox against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

Clevinger, 32, is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA, 53 strikeouts and 26 walks in 12 starts over 62⅔ innings during his first season with Chicago.

He has undergone two Tommy John surgeries in his career (2012, 2020), which covers five years with Cleveland (2016-20), two with San Diego (2020, 2022) and the current campaign with Chicago.

The White Sox brought up pitchers Edgar Navarro and Bryan Shaw from Charlotte. They join right-hander Declan Cronin, who was promoted on Friday.

Navarro, 25, is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA two saves and 39 strikeouts over 35 combined relief appearances between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham. This is his first time on a major league roster since the White Sox signed him as an international free agent on March 10, 2018.

Shaw, a 35-year-old journeyman, made six relief appearances with the White Sox this season and had a 9.39 ERA in 7⅔ innings pitched.