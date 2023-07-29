The Arizona Diamondbacks placed third baseman Evan Longoria on the 10-day injured list on Saturday due to a lower back strain.

Infielder Josh Rojas was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

Longoria, 37, is batting .238 with 11 homers and 24 RBIs across 55 games this season, his first with Arizona.

In 57 big-league games this season, the 29-year-old Rojas is hitting .235 with 26 RBIs. He has also appeared in 13 games at Reno, where he has two home runs and eight RBIs.

The Diamondbacks are set to play the second game of their three-game series with the visiting Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Arizona lost the opener 5-2 and enters having lost 11 of its past 14 games.