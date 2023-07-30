LOS ANGELES -- All-Star Mookie Betts was scratched from the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup with right ankle soreness on Saturday night.

He injured his ankle while trying to back out of an inside pitch from Alexis Diaz in the eighth inning of Friday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Manager Dave Roberts said Betts is day-to-day with minor swelling and soreness.

Betts has played in 99 of the team's 102 games this season, starting 98 times. He is batting .277 with 27 home runs.

He had been set to start at second base against Reds right-hander Luke Weaver. He was replaced by Chris Taylor.