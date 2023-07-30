CHICAGO -- The Cubs' turnaround on the field has led to a change in strategy off it as opposing teams have been told outfielder and free-agent-to-be Cody Bellinger will not be traded, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Cubs, winners of eight in a row heading into Sunday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, will instead look to add relief help as they've closed the gap in the NL Central race. The Cubs are 3½ games behind first-place Milwaukee and just three games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

Bellinger, 28, is having a resurgent year after signing a one-year, $17 million contract with Chicago last offseason. He's hitting .315/.368/.540 this season but has been even better since the All-Star break. He has posted a 1.140 OPS since then while playing stellar defense, both in center field and first base.

Scouts from other teams had been following the Cubs in anticipation of them subtracting before Tuesday night's trade deadline.