Jeff Passan explains how the Max Scherzer trade between the Rangers and Mets reaches the finish line and the amount of money New York still owes. (2:07)

How Max Scherzer's trade to the Rangers was finalized (2:07)

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday and comes after the team opted to skip the two-time All-Star's turn in the rotation to give its starters some rest.

Eovaldi, 33, has posted an 11-3 record with a 2.69 ERA in 19 games (all starts) this season.

He is 78-71 with a 4.03 ERA in 259 career games (240 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-12), Miami Marlins (2012-14), New York Yankees (2015-16), Tampa Bay Rays (2018), Boston Red Sox (2018-22) and Rangers.

Texas recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

Anderson, 26, is 1-1 with a 5.20 ERA in 19 relief appearances with the Rangers this season.

The move comes on the same day the Rangers announced the acquisition of right-hander Max Scherzer via a trade with the New York Mets. The future Hall of Famer is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA, has struck out 121 and walked 30 in 107⅔ innings and has allowed a National League-high 23 home runs.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.