The San Francisco Giants placed right-handed starter Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain and recalled right-hander Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

DeSclafani's IL move is retroactive to Thursday. He pitched last Sunday against the Washington Nationals, then experienced forearm discomfort during a between-start bullpen session, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. An MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain.

In 19 appearances (18 starts) this season, DeSclafani is 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA. In nine major league seasons, the 33-year-old is 54-56 with a 4.20 ERA in 180 appearances (169 starts) for the Miami Marlins (2014), Cincinnati Reds (2015-2020) and Giants.

Beck, 27, is 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA and two saves in 20 relief appearances this season. He made his major league debut on April 20.