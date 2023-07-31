Randal Grichuk hit his eighth home run of the season for the Rockies on Saturday before being dealt to the Angels on Sunday. (0:24)

The Los Angeles Angels are continuing to load up for a playoff push, finalizing a deal Sunday with the Colorado Rockies for first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk.

Colorado is receiving two minor league pitchers in the deal: right-hander Jake Madden and left-hander Mason Albright. Madden is the eighth-ranked prospect in the Angels' system, according to MLB.com.

The Angels are also receiving cash considerations.

Grichuk is hitting .312 with a .869 OPS this season. Cron is hitting .259 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs.

Los Angeles has had an active deadline as the team hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014, acquiring right-hander Lucas Giolito and right-handed reliever Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox in a deal last week.

The Angles also just lost outfielder Taylor Ward after he was hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.