The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-hander Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

In return, the Guardians will receive first baseman Kyle Manzardo, sources told Passan.

Civale is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts for Cleveland this season, which enters play Monday a half-game out of first place in the AL Central.

The Rays have a four-game lead for the AL's first wildcard spot and are1½ games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East, but Tampa Bay's starting rotation has been in flux.

Shane McClanahan and Taj Bradley have scuffled of late and Zach Eflin was forced to leave his start Wednesday after four innings because of left knee discomfort.

Starting pitchers Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (elbow ligament internal brace surgery), Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) are all also on the injured list.

