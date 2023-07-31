The Los Angeles Angels made a late audible on Monday, naming right-hander Chase Silseth their starting pitcher for the opener of a three-game series against the host Atlanta Braves.

Right-hander Griffin Canning, who was slated to start, told reporters he was dealing with "general soreness."

Silseth, 23, started just two of his 10 appearances this season, pitching to a 4.44 ERA and a 2-1 record. He last pitched for the Angels in a spot start against the New York Yankees on July 19 and struck out a career-high 10 batters, allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.

Silseth was going to return to a bullpen role after the Angels acquired starter Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox.

Canning, 27, is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA in 16 starts this season. He is 18-17 with a 4.65 ERA over 59 career games (57 starts) with the Angels since debuting in 2019.

It was not yet known who was expected to start for Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Angels also optioned infielder Trey Cabbage to Triple-A Salt Lake while adding infielder C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk to the active roster. The Angels acquired Cron and Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday night.