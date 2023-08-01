CHICAGO -- The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Athletics also traded infielder Jace Peterson to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Chad Patrick and cash considerations

The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati's bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. The Reds lead the National League Central by 1½ games over Milwaukee.

Moll, a third-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, is 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances this year. He has held lefty hitters to a .197 batting average.

The Reds got Moll and international cap space from Oakland for minor league right-hander Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-7 Boyle was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 amateur draft.

To make room for Moll on the 40-man roster, the Reds transferred right-hander Hunter Greene to the 60-day injured list. Greene is coming back from right hip pain.

Peterson, 33, hit .221 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 92 games with the Athletics. He was in his first season with Oakland after spending the past three years with the Brewers.

A 10-year veteran who has played for six teams, Peterson is a career .230 hitter with 42 home runs, 235 RBIs and 73 stolen bases.

Patrick, 24, was 4-7 with a 4.71 ERA across 19 starts at Double-A Amarillo this season. The Diamondbacks selected Patrick in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2021 draft.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.