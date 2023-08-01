The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire left-handed starter Rich Hill and first baseman Ji Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hill, 43, joins his 13th team and brings with him a 7-10 mark and 4.76 ERA in 22 starts this season for the Pirates.

Choi, 32, is batting .205 and has appeared in just 23 games this year after missing significant time with an Achilles strain.

The Padres enter play Tuesday five games out of an NL wild-card spot but swept a weekend series against the Texas Rangers before losing in 10 innings to the Colorado Rockies on Monday.