The Houston Astros and Justin Verlander are reuniting in hopes of securing a third championship together.

The Astros reached agreement with the New York Mets Tuesday to re-acquire Verlander, bringing the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner back to Houston, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Outfielder Drew Gilbert, rated as the Astros' best prospect by MLB.com, is heading to Houston in the deal, as is minor league outfielder Ryan Clifford, sources said.

Verlander this season has a 6-5 record and 3.15 ERA, including a 1.69 mark over his past six starts, in which he held batters to a .167 average and just one home run in 37⅓ innings.

Verlander, 40, returned from Tommy John surgery to capture his third Cy Young in Houston in 2022, then helped lead the team to its second World Series title in six years. The Astros chose not to aggressively pursue a reunion with Verlander over the offseason, instead putting their faith in what looked like a young and deep rotation while Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the free-spending Mets.

But the Mets woefully underperformed, triggering a surprising sell-off, and the Astros were in the market for starting pitching by midseason, prompting a star-studded reunion. Several teams were in on Verlander, most notably a Los Angeles Dodgers team with more intriguing prospects to offer. But Verlander held a full no-trade clause and the Astros reportedly held the upper hand due to his strong relationship with owner Jim Crane.

Verlander becomes the fourth high-profile Mets player to depart in recent days, joining co-ace Max Scherzer (Texas Rangers), closer David Robertson (Miami Marlins) and outfielder Mark Canha (Milwaukee Brewers). The Astros, only a half-game behind the Rangers in the AL West, were looking to upgrade their rotation with Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia lost for the season.

The Astros initially acquired Verlander from the Detroit Tigers in a late August trade in 2017, two months before the franchise won a championship that was later tainted by the sign-stealing scandal. Verlander went on to spend the better part of the next half-decade with the Astros, serving as one of the cornerstone players for a franchise that established itself among the most dominant in the sport.