The underachieving New York Mets continued their roster purge Tuesday, sending outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

It wasn't immediately known who New York was receiving in the deal, which was agreed to shortly before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Pham is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs this season and now joins an Arizona that's dropped out of the NL West lead but remains in the thick of the wild card race at 57-50. A day earlier, Arizona fortified its bullpen by acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners. They also acquired infielder Jace Peterson from the Oakland Athletics.

The Mets, meanwhile, continued to deal players from their 50-55 roster, with Justin Verlander (Houston Astros), Max Scherzer (Texas Rangers), David Robertson (Miami Marlins) and Mark Canha (Milwaukee Brewers) all getting moved in recent days.