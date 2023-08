The Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a deal for right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Flaherty is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA this season, topping 100 innings for the first time since 2019.

Flaherty has spent all seven of his major league seasons with the Cardinals. His best season came in 2019 when he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA and finished fourth in the Cy Young voting.