The San Diego Padres scratched pitcher Joe Musgrove from Wednesday's scheduled start because of right shoulder soreness.

Fellow right-hander Nick Martinez (4-4, 3.93 ERA) will take the mound for the afternoon series finale against the Rockies in Colorado.

The Padres were optimistic that Musgrove will be ready to take the mound again for Tuesday's series opener in Seattle against the Mariners.

Musgrove, 30, is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA through 17 starts, recording 97 strikeouts in 97⅓ innings.

The former All-Star is 60-57 with a 3.72 ERA in 187 career games (161 starts) with the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Padres.