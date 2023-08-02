Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman was placed on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation, the team announced Wednesday.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs added right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas, who was acquired Monday in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, to the 26-man roster.

Stroman, 32, is coming off a shaky performance Monday, when he was rocked for six runs in three innings in a 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. It was the third straight start in which he failed to get out of the fourth inning, a span in which he has allowed 17 runs in 10 innings.

A two-time All-Star, Stroman is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts this season.

Cuas, 29, was 3-0 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances with the Royals this season. He struck out 52 in 41⅔ innings.