New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team said Wednesday.

German was placed on the restricted list while he undergoes treatment, according to the Yankees.

"It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being," the team said. "We will respect his privacy as he begins this process."

German, 30, authored the 24th perfect game in major league history June 28 at Oakland, but the outing was one of his few bright spots this season. Overall, he's 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA. He was also suspended 10 games and fined by Major League Baseball for violating the rules regarding foreign substances in May.

On Monday, he initially was scratched from a starter against the Tampa Bay Rays because of discomfort in his armpit, but then entered the game in relief, throwing five scoreless innings of two-hit ball in a 5-1 loss.