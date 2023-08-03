Giancarlo Stanton smashes a three-run home run off of Shane McClanahan to push the Yankees ahead of the Rays. (0:22)

Rays ace Shane McClanahan will return to Tampa, Florida, on Thursday to have his arm checked by the team's doctor.

McClanahan started Wednesday night against the New York Yankees, allowing Anthony Volpe's two-run homer and Giancarlo Stanton's three-run shot in a 7-2 loss at Yankee Stadium.

The outing was cut short partly because the outside of his forearm tightened up while he was warming up for the fourth inning.

"It's one of those things where outside of it just kind of got tight and kind of grabbed me a little bit," McClanahan said.

The All-Star left-hander missed some time last month with back tightness. Wednesday's start was his fourth since returning from the injured list.

McClanahan, 26, is second in the American League in wins (11) to go with a 3.29 ERA for a Tampa Bay team that sits 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

The Rays are off Thursday, then begin a three-game series in Detroit on Friday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.