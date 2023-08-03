The 2023 Little League World Series is here -- and it should be as jam-packed and exciting as last year's tournament.

For the second year, the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) and the Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) will showcase an extended field of 20 and 12 teams, respectively -- up from 16 and 10 in previous years.

ESPN's coverage of Little League Baseball begins Aug. 3 with the United States regional tournaments, while Little League Softball regional tournament coverage began July 22.

The LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pa., starts on Aug. 16 and is capped off with the United States and International finals on Aug. 26 and the LLBWS final on Aug. 27. The LLSWS tournament in Greenville, N.C., runs from Aug. 6 through the final on Aug. 13.

This year's MLB Little League Classic will feature the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies facing off at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Aug. 20, which you can watch on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast at 7 p.m. ET.

We have everything you need to know -- from a comprehensive schedule to how to watch all the games to results and highlights as we get underway.

Little League Baseball Regional Tournament schedule

(All times in ET)

Aug. 3

10 a.m. Southeast Game 1 on ESPN+

11 a.m. Southwest Game 1 on Longhorn Network

1 p.m. Southeast Game 2 on ESPN+

2 p.m. Southwest Game 2 on Longhorn Network

4 p.m. Southeast Game 3 on ESPN+

5 p.m. Southwest Game 3 on Longhorn Network

7 p.m. Southwest Game 4 on Longhorn Network

8 p.m. Southeast Game 4 on ESPN+

Aug. 4

10 a.m. Midwest Game 1 on ESPN+

10 a.m. Southeast Game 5 on ESPN+

11 a.m. Southwest Game 5 on Longhorn Network

1 p.m. Midwest Game 2 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southeast Game 6 on ESPN+

2 p.m. Southwest Game 6 on Longhorn Network

4 p.m. Midwest Game 3 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Southeast Game 7 on ESPN+

5 p.m. Southwest Game 7 on Longhorn Network

7 p.m. Midwest Game 4 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Southeast Game 8 on ESPN+

8 p.m. Southwest Game 8 on Longhorn Network

Aug. 5

10 a.m. Great Lakes 1 on ESPN+

10 a.m. New England Game 1 on ESPN+

12 p.m. Northwest Game 1 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Midwest Game 5 on ESPN+

1 p.m. New England Game 2 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southeast Game 9 on ESPN+

3 p.m. Northwest Game 2 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Midwest Game 6 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Southeast Game 10 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Metro Game 1 on ESPN+

5 p.m. Southwest Game 9 on Longhorn Network

7 p.m. Great Lakes 2 on ESPN+

7 p.m. West Game 1 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Metro Game 2 on ESPN+

8 p.m. Southwest Game 10 on Longhorn Network

10:30 p.m. West Game 2 on ESPN+

Aug. 6

10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 1 on ESPN+

10 a.m. Midwest Game 7 on ESPN+

11 a.m. Southeast Game 11 on ESPN+

12 p.m. Mountain Game 1 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 2 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Midwest Game 8 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southwest Game 11 on Longhorn Network

3 p.m. Mountain Game 2 on ESPN+

3 p.m. Southeast Game 12 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

4 p.m. New England Game 3 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Great Lakes Game 3 on ESPN+

5 p.m. Southwest Game 12 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

7 p.m. Metro Game Game3 on ESPN+

7 p.m. West Game 3 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Great Lakes Game 4 on ESPN+

10 p.m. Northwest Game 3 on ESPN+

Aug. 7

9 a.m. New England Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

10 a.m. Midwest Game 9 on ESPN+

11 a.m. Southeast Game 13 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

1 p.m. Metro Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

1 p.m. Great Lakes Game 5 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Mountains Game 3 on ESPN+

3 p.m. Southwest Game 13 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

4 p.m. Midwest Game 10 on ESPN+

5 p.m. West Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

5 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 3 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Great Lakes Game 6 Semifinal 1 on ESPN2

9 p.m. Northwest Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN2

Aug. 8

11 a.m. Midwest Game 11 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southwest Game 14 Final on ESPN

3 p.m. Great Lakes Game 7 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

5 p.m. Southeast Game 14 Final on ESPN

7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

9 p.m. Mountain Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN2

Aug. 9

11 a.m. Midwest Game 12 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

1 p.m. New England Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

3 p.m. Northwest Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 8 Final on ESPN

7 p.m. Metro Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

9 p.m. West Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

Aug. 10

1 p.m. Midwest Game 13 Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

3 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

5 p.m. Mountain Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

7 p.m. New England Game 6 Final on ESPN

9 p.m. Northwest Game 6 Final on ESPN2

Aug. 11

1 p.m. Midwest Game 14 Final on ESPN

3 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 6 Final on ESPN

5 p.m. Mountain Game 6 Final on ESPN

7 p.m. Metro Game 6 Final on ESPN

9 p.m. West Game 6 Final on ESPN

Little League Softball World Series schedule

(All times in ET)

Aug. 6

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 1: Central vs. North Carolina on ESPN+

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 2: Latin America vs. Canada on ESPN+

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 3: Europe-Africa vs. New England on ESPN+

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 4: Southwest vs. Southeast on ESPN+

Aug. 7

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Northwest on ESPN+

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Asia-Pacific on ESPN+

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. West on ESPN+

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Mid-Atlantic on ESPN+

Aug. 8

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 9 on ESPN+

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 10 on ESPN+

4 p.m. LLSWS Game 11 on ESPN+

7 p.m. LLSWS Game 12 on ESPN2

Aug. 9

10 a.m. LLSWS Game 13 on ESPN+

1 p.m. LLSWS Game 14 on ESPN+

Aug. 10

1 p.m. Pool A Semifinal 1 on ESPN

5 p.m. Pool B Semifinal 1 on ESPN

Aug. 11

4 p.m. Pool A Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

7 p.m. Pool B Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

Aug. 12

2 p.m. Pool B Final on ESPN

5 p.m. Pool A Final on ESPN2

Aug. 13

12 p.m. Consolation Game on ESPN2

3 p.m. World Series Championship on ABC

Little League Baseball World Series schedule

(All times in ET)

Aug. 16

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 1 on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 2 on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 3 on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 4 on ESPN

Aug. 17

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 5 on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 6 on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 7 on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 8 on ESPN

Aug. 18

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 9 on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 10 on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 11 on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 12 on ESPN

Aug. 19

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 13: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 14: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 15: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 16: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser on ESPN2

Aug. 20

9 a.m. LLBWS Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner on ESPN

11 a.m. LLBWS Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner on ESPN

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 19: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner on ESPN

2 p.m. LLBWS Game 20: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner on ABC

Aug. 21

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 21: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 22: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner on ESPN2

Aug. 22

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 27: Game 23 loser vs. Game 17 winner on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 28: Game 24 loser vs. Game 18 winner on ESPN

Aug. 23

1 p.m. LLBWS Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner on ESPN

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner on ESPN

5 p.m. LLBWS Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner on ESPN

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner on ESPN

Aug. 24

3 p.m. LLBWS Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner on ESPN

5 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby live

7 p.m. LLBWS Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner on ESPN

Aug. 25

7 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby airing on ESPN

Aug. 26

12:30 p.m. International Championship on ABC

3:30 p.m. U.S. Championship on EABC

Aug. 27

11 a.m. Consolation Game on ESPN

3 p.m. World Series Championship on ABC